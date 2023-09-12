The 61-year-old was arrested by strike force detectives just after 7am on Tuesday, September 12, at an address in Port Macquarie.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with seven counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material.
The man was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, September 13.
Police will allege the man made a number of payments to access child abuse material online.
In November 2022, the Child Protection Investigation Team (CPIT) attached to State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad, commenced an investigation into the alleged live streaming of child abuse material.
Strike Force Beths was formed as a result..
Its investigations are ongoing.
