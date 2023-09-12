Port Macquarie News
Police

Port Macquarie man arrested and charged with alleged child sex offences

By Sue Stephenson
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:26pm
A Port Macquarie man has been charged with seven child sex offences after allegedly accessing child abuse material online.

