Summertime is set to usher in the completion of the Bain Park upgrade, if all goes to plan.
The community can look forward to the park makeover including a new playground, picnic shelter and barbecues, bike pump track, seating and public art as work on the $1.45 million Wauchope project gets underway.
Mother-of-two Thanva Douangboupha said the park upgrade sounds amazing.
"At the moment, it's good, but not enough, especially when there are a lot of kids," she said.
Miss Douangboupha said the addition of barbecues sounds fantastic and she can't wait to see the upgraded space.
Mother-of-two Susi Bruchmann gave the thumbs up to the bike pump track and barbecues as part of the upgrade.
She said the park is well placed as a centre point in Wauchope, with a school and parking nearby.
Miss Bruchmann appreciates the shade provided by the trees.
The Bain Park upgrade will deliver elements of the first two stages in the park's master plan, which guides the future development of the space.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council group manager community Lucilla Marshall said it is great to reach the construction phase of this important project which will deliver a nature play area, new play space and public art by local artists.
"We believe this upgrade will be a significant milestone for the community of Wauchope, promising to enhance a much-loved location and foster a vibrant, fun and engaging space for families and individuals to enjoy," Ms Marshall said.
"Bain Park is exceptionally loved with many community groups considering the park as their home base.
"As such, the community has been heavily involved in developing the design, which also includes measures to improve accessibility."
The state government provided $1.45 million for the park upgrade under the NSW Public Spaces Legacy program.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the Bain Park upgrade will provide a great asset for the entire Wauchope community to enjoy.
Construction is expected to be completed during summer, weather permitting.
Some areas of the park, such as the public toilets, may be temporarily fenced off or closed during the construction to ensure public safety.
Ms Marshall also acknowledged the importance of supporting local businesses during this period.
"We are working closely with businesses in the area, such as Waterman's Cafe, to minimise the operational impacts and encourage our community to continue to support these beloved establishments during the construction phase," she said.
