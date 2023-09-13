Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Bain Park makeover to deliver for the Wauchope community

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
September 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Nichols, Levi Nichols, Lukas Bruchmann and Sascha Bruchmann enjoy a visit to Bain Park. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Benjamin Nichols, Levi Nichols, Lukas Bruchmann and Sascha Bruchmann enjoy a visit to Bain Park. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Summertime is set to usher in the completion of the Bain Park upgrade, if all goes to plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.