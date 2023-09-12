Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

Kendall pre-schoolers gift Dad their love of nature and birds

By Contributed
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kendall Community Pre-school students used natural materials to create bird feeders. Picture supplied
Kendall Community Pre-school students used natural materials to create bird feeders. Picture supplied

Dads in the Kendall area have been off with the birds after receiving a very special Father's Day gift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.