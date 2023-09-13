Port Macquarie's young skating sensation Murphy Dawkins says he's "excited" about being part of the first Elite Skate Program that is designed to build skills and create a competitive edge.
"I didn't know if I was going to get in or not, but when I got selected it felt really good," he said.
The regionally based program was created in partnership with the North Coast Academy of Sport (NCAS), Mid-North Coast Skate Club and Northern Rivers Skate Club.
More than 20 applications were received for the inaugural athlete intake with just eight athletes gaining entry to the program.
It offers athletes from Port Macquarie through to the Tweed Coast the opportunity to build their skills and their competitive edge across a series of training camps based across Northern NSW skate parks.
"I hope to learn a lot more stuff, not just tricks, but competition wise as well," Murphy said.
Head coach and world skate judge Bevin Newton said the program was created after the success of the 2020 Olympics which featured skateboarding for the first time.
"Skateboarding is a rapidly growing sport, so this program is designed to accommodate that growing interest," he said.
"It's the first time skateboarding has been involved in NCAS, so everyone's pretty excited about that.
"The people selected are identified as athletes who have the skills or potential to do well in their field."
The program offers a series of additional performance-based training elements aimed at building the athletes into the future.
The athletes have access to a fully funded skate specific strength and conditioning program through ACE performance. They also spend time discussing nutrition and sports psychology with professionals during the program.
As a world skate judge, Newton said he's also able to give the aspiring athletes a greater insight into competitive skateboarding and a more comprehensive understanding of how the competitions work.
"I am able to give them the ability to understand competitions a little bit better and how they run," he said. "I can also give them strategies and a little bit of an edge."
"It's about teaching them what they need to do in a competition rather than them just turning up on the day and skating."
Murphy started skating three years ago and has since competed in various events.
He came first in the under-12's division of Street and Bowl in Ride the Wave this year, and recently made the finals in both under-12's Bowl-A-Nana (Bowl) 2023 Competition and the Koby Mitchell Classic (Street) competition at Kobbas Skate Fest.
Newton said there were "a few things" that impressed him about Murphy during the selection process.
"He's a very polite young man who has an extreme passion for skateboarding, and he's got the drive and is really working hard to achieve his goals," he said.
"His ability for his age is excellent, and we can see a lot of potential in him."
His mum Kim Dawkins said the program was a great way to help him improve his skills.
"We're really proud of him," she said. "He loves to skate and I think he's definitely improved since being part of the competition.
"It's really important to have a skate team put together now that it is an Olympic sport and recognised around the world. He will grow under their guidance."
His dad Steve Dawkins said the program will give Murphy a lot of confidence going forward.
"He's already skating better and he's starting to know what it takes to be competitive."
Murphy has his sights set on the Olympics as he continues to turn his passion into a career.
