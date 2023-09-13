Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie's Murphy Dawkins selected in inaugural Elite Skate Program

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
Port Macquarie's young skating sensation Murphy Dawkins has been slelected in the inaugural Elite Skate Program. Picture by Mardi Borg
Port Macquarie's young skating sensation Murphy Dawkins has been slelected in the inaugural Elite Skate Program. Picture by Mardi Borg

Port Macquarie's young skating sensation Murphy Dawkins says he's "excited" about being part of the first Elite Skate Program that is designed to build skills and create a competitive edge.

