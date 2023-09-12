Birds found near Buller Street in Port Macquarie died as a result of a poisoning, tests results show.
The majority of the dead birds were pigeons.
A NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) spokesperson said the poison was an avicide - a pesticide specifically used for pigeons.
EPA officers responded in early August to reports of bird deaths around the Buller Street bridge area.
Officers collected about 15 dead birds and took 10 live birds to a local vet. Those birds have since died.
The EPA launched an investigation into the matter and that investigation is ongoing.
The state's primary environmental regulator encourages anyone with information about the incident to report it to the 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.
Remaining pigeons still live in the Buller Street area. A handwritten sign attached to a tree asks people not to feed the birds.
Pigeons have been part of the landscape for years around the Buller Street bridge area.
