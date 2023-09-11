Port Macquarie News
Traffic alert: overnight roadwork planned for Oxley Highway at King Creek

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:28pm
The section of road undergoing maintenance this week. Picture supplied
Drivers are being advised of work planned for the Oxley Highway near King Creek on Thursday, September 14.

