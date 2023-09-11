Drivers are being advised of work planned for the Oxley Highway near King Creek on Thursday, September 14.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place as maintenance work is carried out between King Creek Road and Little Port Lane, King Creek.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm Thursday, September 14, to 5am Friday, September 15, weather permitting.
Single lane alternating traffic flow and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time, to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
