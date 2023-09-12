Volunteers drawn from eight churches have rolled up their sleeves during a working bee at Tacking Point Public School.
The Port Macquarie Ministers Association community initiative brought together 50 adults and 10 or more children.
They mulched gardens, painted the school's wellbeing area, trimmed trees, pressure cleaned paths, built a sandpit from recycled timber and repainted safety lines on steps.
The volunteers represented eight churches at the CityServe event on Saturday, September 9.
Pastor Greg Campion said the combined churches of Port Macquarie initiative started with a project at Westport Public School in 2018.
Tacking Point Public School is the fifth school to benefit from the initiative.
"Our reason for doing this is to show the local church in unity and demonstrate love for our community through serving our local public school," Pastor Campion said.
"We also want to thank each school for organising and allowing in a positive way the vitally import SRE (School Religious Education) teaching.
"This is our way of saying thank you."
Pastor Campion said the working bee at Tacking Point Public School was a great success.
"It was a good day of working together but also making new friends," he said.
Tacking Point Public School relieving principal Matthew Royan worked alongside the group.
"Service to others, as teachers, is something we hold dear to our hearts," Mr Royan said.
"For so many like-minded people to give up their Saturday to support the school and students, we are forever grateful."
Tacking Point Public School has more than 600 students.
