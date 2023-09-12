Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tacking Point Public School students benefit from working bee

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Volunteers drawn from eight churches have rolled up their sleeves during a working bee at Tacking Point Public School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.