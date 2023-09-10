Dear Editor,
We, as residents with homes on the opposite side of the Lendlease-owned Settlement City Shopping Centre (e.g. Ballina Crescent and Laguna Place), are devastated about the clearing of 90 per cent or more of dense and mature Australian native Casuarina trees and bushes on the 300 metre long section of shoreline.
In 2020, we were informed about the repairs but never about the almost total removal of bush habitats and vegetation. There is not a single person, (or bird or small animal), who is happy about this unnecessary destruction and loss.
In a 2018 study by Royal HaskoningDHV, a sustainability consultant for the council, it clearly states that vegetation could be retained. This would provide a visual screen between canal residents and the shopping centre.
We used to live in a beautiful urban environment with bush setting, on the water. It now feels as if we are living in an industrial park.
There is a petition signed by residents of seven properties of Ballina Crescent.
Hubert and Margaret Schmid, Port Macquarie
