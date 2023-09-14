Two young Port Macquarie surfers are getting ready to brave the icy Victorian water for a Junior Pro competition.
Groms Ollie Hudson and Lola Styles have been one of the few invited to take part in the Phillip Island Junior Pro surf competition starting up on Wednesday, September 20 and ending Saturday, September 23.
It is the first year that the surfing contest has taken place but will also be the pair's first time surfing in Port Phillip.
"I'm very honoured and really excited to go explore a new part of the world and of Australia that I haven't been to," Ollie said.
"It's the top 32 in Australia so it's always going to be a tough competition.
"But I'll be learning from them and seeing what they'll be doing to improve my surf when I come back to Port."
Lola was also excited for the competition but a little nervous.
"You get nervous for every competition but the cold water is something you have to get used to,"she said.
"But I am really excited to go with Mum and just have the experience."
It's been a great year for Lola who won the Youth Slash 'n' Bash in Newcastle and placed second in the 14 Girls Sandbah Cadet Cup.
"She's really progressed this year, made some finals and really went up the rankings," Mum April Styles said.
"It's just setting her up for her future goals so it's nice to have all these experiences open the door to bigger competitions and get experience against girls who are amazing surfers."
But Lola's recent success has led to some unexpected surprises for her family.
They normally budget for a whole year of competitions but when Lola was unexpectedly selected for the Phillip Island competition, a new set of costs had to be found to cover flights and cold water wet suits.
Thankfully a grant from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council as well as fundraising from the local community have put Lola's Victorian surf dreams back on track.
"A big thanks to the community and everyone who donated to the fundraiser," Lola said.
"It helped a lot."
The 13-year-old surfer said it was great that both her and Ollie were heading to the Phillip Isalnd Junior Pro.
"It's good to see locals supporting locals and having fun out there," she said.
Ollie has also won his handful of competitions with a recent success earlier this year at Boomerang Beach boosting his confidence for Port Phillip and giving him enough points to qualify.
"That was a good stepping stone in my surfing to win a competition," he said
"It would be pretty cool to win [Port Phillip] in it's first year.
"That would be a dream come true."
Despite the competiton taking place later this month, Ollie had left Port Macquarie long before the competition was set to take place.
The 16-year-old champ was one of 20 surfers hand selected for the 2023 Coach Ready Program held at Surfing Australia's High Performance Centre in Casuarina.
With a roughly $2500 scholarship, Ollie will receive coaching from three-time world champ Mick Fanning.
"I'm pretty stoked to be able to represent Port Macquarie and be able to do it for the people that supported me the whole way," Ollie said.
Ollie's father and current coach Wayne "Huddo" Hudson is proud to see his son make it to the program.
"Not coached by his father, he'll get some insights there," he said.
"It will be different which is good."
"Just learning those skills adds to Ollie's repertoire which he takes back to the little kids he coaches."
Mr Hudson has been coaching both Ollie and Lola since they were young with Lola surfing alongside Ollie since she was eight-years-old.
Seeing both competitors make it to the selective competition in Victoria has been a fantastic achievement.
"All those little things highlights the level of competition and success we have with surfers in the area," he said.
"I think the scholarship linked in with the fact that there are two representatives going to Phillip Island...highlights the talent we've got here."
