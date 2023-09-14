Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie's Ollie Hudson and Lola Styles head to Phillip Island Junior Pro

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 17 2023 - 5:28pm, first published September 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Hudson and Lola Styles are the two surfers from Port Macquarie selected for the Phillip Island Junior Pro. Picture by Michelle Sally Photography and Emily Walker
Ollie Hudson and Lola Styles are the two surfers from Port Macquarie selected for the Phillip Island Junior Pro. Picture by Michelle Sally Photography and Emily Walker

Two young, Port Macquarie surfers are getting ready to travel and brave the icy Victorian water for a Junior Pro competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.