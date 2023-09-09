Port Macquarie News
Letter: Dementia Action Week 2023

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated September 9 2023
Dear Editor: During this year's Dementia Action Week (18-24 September), we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia.

