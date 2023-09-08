Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams joined the first Lake Cathie flash mob in support of the Vote Yes campaign on Friday, September 8.
About 30 Yes Vote supporters set-up on Ocean Drive outside Club Lake Cathie on Friday morning to raise the profile of the Yes Vote for constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament.
Mrs Williams joined the group on Ocean Drive and said she had "no hesitation" to go down and show her support.
"I think that it was fantastic to see so many people out there and I think the response it received was fantastic as well," she said.
Mrs Williams said the Liberal MPs in NSW are not bound by a party position on the Voice.
"From my own perspective, I absolutely support the leader's position because in my role as Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, my personal view is that it is a referendum and everyone is entitled to a vote," Mrs Williams said.
"I think people shouldn't be bound by a position that's taken by an overarching body such as a political party."
Mrs Williams said she believes the referendum is "not a big ask".
"I'm disappointed that this is being complicated by politics and I think that if people are not sure on how they should vote, then they need to find out," she said.
"To ask that we recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is quite simple."
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, also known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament or the Voice, is a proposed Australian federal advisory body comprising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who would represent the views of Indigenous communities.
Residents can expect to see flash mobs in support of the Vote Yes campaign each Friday across the Hastings and Camden Haven.
Organiser of the Lake Cathie flash mob Janet Cohen said she wanted to set-up a flash mob for residents in the Camden Haven.
"I went to one of the flash mobs in Port Macquarie and one in Wauchope and decided to start up a Camden Haven flash mob group," she said. "The response has been fantastic."
About 20 people attended the first Camden Haven flash mob in Laurieton last week.
The Lake Cathie flash mob on September 8 included residents from Wauchope, Port Macquarie and the Camden Haven.
"This was a special one because Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams was invited and she came along and stood by the roadside with us holding up a placard," Ms Cohen said.
"The idea behind these flash mobs is to spread positivity because there's been so much misinformation about the consequences of the Yes Vote."
Ms Cohen said there will be more flash mobs being organised in Port Macquarie and in the Camden Haven.
"We will be having them every Friday up until the referendum," she said.
