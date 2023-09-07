The Drop Knee Sessions (DKS) event is underway at Lighthouse Beach this weekend, September 8-9, featuring surfers from around the country alongside a few international competitors. For more information on this half-standing style of bodyboarding, go to dksessions.com.
In the meantime, check out surfing columnist Kenny Little's paddle through time (after a quick condition report.)
I wish someone could give me a crystal ball to help me get conditions right this week.
The swell looks good but it will vary between 1-2m over the weekend mostly from the SE.
Tides will be similar with not much difference between high and low and the winds varying a lot, SW-NW in the morning 5-10 knots switching to NE in the afternoon.
The best conditions should be early in the morning.
We all need to consider each other, we are all doing the same thing enjoying the ocean waves as watermen (and women.)
This week I would like to reflect on surfers through the ages in Port Macquarie.
Firstly what constitutes a surfer? Do they need to ride a surfboard, "goat" boat, paddle board, body Board, foil or just body surf?
Well to be honest, I have always considered myself a surfer.
Early on when I was in nippers it was run by John Dingle and Jim Gilliland at Flynns Beach.
We learnt the art of bodysurfing there. The size of the waves was no problem providing you could get through the shore break.
In the early 60s the surfboards were logs. The 9ft 6in plus and the "goat boats" were wooden and heavy.
Soon the surfboards were replaced by 6ft GUNS. As the 60s wore on the boards started getting shorter, with fibreglass being the new material which is faster and lighter.
That brings us to the 80s. Not much had changed, but a revolution was on the way in Port Macquarie.
In the late 80s, the Eppelstun family helped bring body boarding to the small town.
I was a part of this because my son Nigel was a good friend of Micheal "Eppo" Eppelstun.
Early on, Micheal and Nigel braved "Middles" at 12-15ft, and they were the only one's game enough. No one saw it coming, after a while every kid was on a "Lid" they outnumbered the surfboards 10 to one.
The breakwall was the perfect breeding ground, with Eppo going on to win the World Bodyboarding World Title in 1993 and Damian King "Kingy" following on in 2003, 2004 and 2011.
The 90s saw the comeback of longboards as ageing surfers lost the ability to quickly pop up on the shorter board.
Around 2005, paddleboards started to appear. Two local surfers who have mastered this art are John Bolton and Paddleboard Paul. Just recently he has graduated to the "foil", but I have been assured it's harder to control than a surfboard.
