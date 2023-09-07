Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Kenny's surf report: a check on conditions and a 'little' surfing history

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:28am, first published September 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damian King surfing at the breakwall. Picture supplied by Kenny Little
Damian King surfing at the breakwall. Picture supplied by Kenny Little

The Drop Knee Sessions (DKS) event is underway at Lighthouse Beach this weekend, September 8-9, featuring surfers from around the country alongside a few international competitors. For more information on this half-standing style of bodyboarding, go to dksessions.com.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.