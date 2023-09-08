Dredging work at Lake Cathie is expected to reach the halfway mark by Monday, September 11.
Almost 8000 cubic metres of sand had been dredged from the lagoon east of the foreshore reserve and placed on the nearby beach as of Friday, September 8.
That figure will climb to about 20,000 cubic metres of sand at the end of the project.
The sand is being used to nourish the beach in front of Illaroo Road to provide a buffer against coastal erosion.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council coast and estuary coordinator Ben Foster said there has been good weather and good tides, and the dredging has gone exactly as planned.
He said the project's main benefit is the extra sand volume on the beach to give a buffer against storms.
"We will also get a bit of a deeper swimming hole in that foreshore area but we have been careful as well to ensure we have maintained a shallow section at the edge," he said.
That means if the lake opens to the ocean, waves will break before they hit the shore.
Mr Foster said the dredging would not have a negative impact on the waterway.
The dredging will not open the lake.
Revive Lake Cathie president Kate Aston welcomed the dredging project.
She said the contractors were being respectful of the area and the dredging project created no great noise.
Saving Lake Cathie spokesperson Stewart Cooper said the dredging going ahead is a positive, and a plus for Illaroo Road, but he has concerns about the water levels.
He questioned the project's timing, given the continuing dry conditions and water levels.
