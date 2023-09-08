Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

More planned surgeries performed at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Base Hospital is located at Wrights Road. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Port Macquarie Base Hospital is located at Wrights Road. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

More planned surgeries were performed at Port Macquarie Base Hospital during the second quarter of 2023 than at any other public hospital in the local health district, data reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.