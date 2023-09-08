More planned surgeries were performed at Port Macquarie Base Hospital during the second quarter of 2023 than at any other public hospital in the local health district, data reveals.
Port Macquarie Base Hospital led the way with 1083 elective or planned surgeries from April to June 2023, up almost 40 per cent compared with the same quarter the previous year.
In comparison, 892 planned surgeries were performed at Coffs Harbour Health Campus during the year's second quarter.
The figures are contained in the latest Bureau of Health Information Healthcare Quarterly Report, which tracks activity and performance across emergency departments, elective surgery, admitted patient and ambulance services in NSW.
It also showed fewer patients are on the Port Macquarie Base Hospital waiting list ready for surgery than the same quarter the previous year.
Figures reveal there were 1263 patients on the waiting list ready for surgery at the end of the second quarter. That number was down by 114 compared to the same quarter the previous year.
When it came to the emergency department, Port Macquarie Base Hospital recorded 12,130 attendances during the second quarter of 2023, the data shows.
That figure was down when compared to the same quarter of the previous year but Port Macquarie Base Hospital's emergency department remains busier than its counterpart at Coffs Harbour.
Almost 67 per cent of Port Macquarie Base Hospital emergency department patients started their treatment on time, while just over 68 per cent left the emergency department within four hours.
There were 2609 arrivals by ambulance at the hospital's emergency department for the quarter. That's up 1.5 per cent compared with the same quarter from last year.
Mid North Coast Local Health District acting chief executive Lydia Dennett thanked staff for their ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional care to patients throughout another busy period.
"We continue to see more planned surgeries performed, coupled with high activity levels in our emergency departments, and an increase in admitted patient activity," Ms Dennett said.
"It's pleasing to see our district performing above the state average in a number of areas, in particular our ambulance transfer of care times, which are among the best in the state."
Ms Dennett said throughout the second quarter of 2023, the health district performed 3,035 planned surgery procedures, which is an increase of 20.8 per cent, or 523 procedures, when compared with the same quarter last year.
"Pleasingly, almost all urgent planned procedures (99.4 per cent) were performed on time from April to June 2023," she said.
Any patients who feel their condition has deteriorated while waiting for their procedure are encouraged to contact their treating doctor for a clinical review and they can be placed in a higher urgency category, if required.
Throughout the quarter, there were 35,262 emergency department attendances at Mid North Coast public hospitals.
Almost seven in 10 patients (69.1 per cent) started their treatment on time, which is better than the NSW average (65.8 per cent).
Eight in 10 patients (80.3 per cent) were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark, also better than the state average (74.1 per cent).
The majority of patients (67.7 per cent) left Mid North Coast emergency departments within four hours of arriving, which is also better than the NSW average (56.7 per cent).
The health district continues to remind the community to keep emergency departments and ambulances for saving lives and consider alternative options for minor conditions such as medical centres and services like MNC Virtual Care available on 6589 2515 from 8am to 4.30pm, seven days a week.
