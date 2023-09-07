St Joseph's Regional College is now home to one of the best school football teams in the country after their 15 and under boys football team finished competing in the Bill Turner Cup at Speers Point.
The team have spent the week competing in the biggest football knockout competition that draws teams from NSW, Qld, ACT and VIC.
With around 850 schools competing for the cup, the Port Macquarie team was one of the handful of schools that made it all the way to the semi-finals.
Coach Matt Cato said it was a pretty awesome achievement.
"It's pretty huge and a team from our school has never made it that far," he said.
"You've got to look a long time back in the history of the cup for a team from our region to get it that far.
"They've been an awesome group of boys to be part of and they've sort of dragged me along for the journey with them."
Now in its 44th year, the Bill Turner Cup draws in young athletes from across the country.
The St Joseph's team found themselves going up against schools who have established elite sporting programs.
Teams from Endeavour Sports High School which runs a Sydney Football Club program and Maribyrnong College who is home to a government-funded elite sports academy were some of the schools attending.
"The boys have certainly done themselves proud in the ways that they've played against those elite schools," Cato said.
"Every single one of them have played above themselves and have played out of their skin to compete with these schools."
The school has been backing the boys all the way with messages of support and a school assembly cheering them on.
In the semi-final match against Endeavour Sports High School, students from the school bussed over to support the players in person.
"That really spurred the boys on," Cato said.
"The school has been amazing."
The semi-final match saw players Joshua Baxter and Jaxon Clay score but Endeavour ultimately won with a 6-2 victory.
The previous quarter-final against St John's College from Woodlawn saw the team win by 2-0 with winning goals from Jaxon Clay and Hudson Bell.
"We sort of felt like we went into the last two games as underdogs so what we really wanted to do was show these temas that we're playing that we're there to compete," Cato said.
The boys played their final game against Maribyrnong College for the third place playoff on Wednesday (September 6).
St Joseph's started strong, pressing against the Victorian team in the first half.
Their efforts paid off with Josh Baxter scoring the first goal of the match and leading the team 1-0 at halftime.
But the opposing team rose to the occasion, defeating St Joseph's 3-1.
"Both teams are very quality football teams and we had trouble holding them out after that," Cato said.
But even with the loss, the Port Macquarie team has ranked fourth in the Bill Turner Cup.
Cato said that already members of the team are looking at pursuing a career in football.
"There are definitely kids that are wanting to do that," he said.
"There's a handful of boys who are playing for Mid North Coast and NSW teams.
"One of the boys is moving down to Westfield Sports High School to pursue a career."
Now that the competition is over, the team has some time to relax.
"I'm keen for them to enjoy the moment and be part of that," Cato said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.