I got caught up in a koala assistance operation during my morning walk on Wednesday, September 6.
While it's always a thrill to see our beautiful native animals in the wild, my delight at seeing one quickly turned to concern as I realised how close the koala was to the road.
I spotted it on the path near Kennedy Drive and followed it to the intersection of Koala Street.
I called the Koala Hospital hotline and left a message for one of the volunteers, to alert them to the situation.
Unfortunately the koala decided to leave the relative safety of a front yard and cross Koala Street.
Luckily another woman, who also happens to be a neighbour, came to my aid and we worked together to stop traffic while the koala crossed to the other side.
Majority of the motorists were very courteous and patient while we helped the koala.
Unfortunately one driver was not so patient and decided to turn into Koala Street prior to the koala reaching that side of the road.
Once it crossed the koala disappeared into a Kennedy Drive property backyard.
By another fortunate coincidence, NSW SES Port Macquarie unit commander Michael Ward happened to be on his morning run and saw us help the koala.
He had contacts at the Koala Hospital and managed to speak to a volunteer directly, who said she was on her way.
I've since been in contact with the volunteer and learnt the koala's name is Tasmin Tanisha.
She has previously been tagged and cared for at the Koala Hospital.
Tasmin Tanisha was taken by a volunteer to get checked over by the Koala Hospital vet.
The incident comes as Port Macquarie Hastings Council (PMHC) rolled out new line marking signs across the region, to help save our endangered koala population.
Green and gold painted 'Koala Zone' signs have been installed at multiple sites across Port Macquarie, including Kennedy Drive.
The installation comes after more than 30 incidents of koala strikes locally this year.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the road campaign was a positive step in stemming the decline of our endangered koala population.
"While the Port Macquarie-Hastings region has one of the largest koala populations in NSW, current trends suggest that without significant intervention the population could be extinct by 2050," she said.
Mrs Pinson encourages people to complete the 'drive with care, be koala aware' safety pledge online, which puts an extra layer of responsibility on individuals to be more responsible on the roads.
It's up to all of us to help prevent future koala strikes and do what we can to protect them in our environment.
I want my children and their children to grow up and still be able to see our beautiful koalas enjoying life in Port Macquarie.
Liz Langdale
Senior Journalist
