For 17-year-old Lachlan Reck, the world of cinema has always fascinated him.
The Port Macquarie local found his passion for the film industry at a young age.
"I was always interested in storytelling and did theatre productions and explored the arts when I was younger," he said.
"When I was about 10, I tried making little videos and short films that were inspired by whatever I was watching at the time."
Lachlan's passion for film developed as he got older and in Year 8 he received his first film award for a short horror film at the Nextwave Film Festival.
"It was a great opportunity to explore filmmaking," he said.
Lachlan's interest in human emotion and cinematography has developed his filmmaking style over recent years.
"I have an interest in using cinematography to show emotion," he said.
"Seeing more recent horror films that are able to do that has inspired me. Films like Hereditary and Midsommar, which really show emotion on camera."
Stanley Kubrik's The Shining is another film that has inspired Lachlan.
The St Columba Anglican School student was recently awarded a high honour at the Far South Film Festival for one of his HSC major works.
His short film titled Mother of Sorrows won the JD Shaw - Author and Screenworks Best Youth Film Award for 2023.
Lachlan wrote, directed and produced the film which was shot in New Zealand and stars his mother and sister.
He describes the film as a horror, drama and experimental piece of work that details the story of a woman who, after experiencing a family tragedy, grieves in isolation on her rural property.
One of his inspirations for the short film came from Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and the way she used landscape to show emotion.
"I really wanted to use the isolation to manifest the grief," Lachlan said. "I think horror is a great genre that allowed me to explore that."
The filmmaking process involved the whole family, with Lachlan's dad also helping out behind the scenes.
"It was great to work with my family and they're always very supportive to help out with what they can," he said.
Lachlan said he was very honoured and surprised to win the award at the Far South Film Festival last month.
"I think film festivals are great and having more rural film festivals allows people like myself in smaller communities to share their films," he said.
Lachlan is currently completing his HSC and said he wants to pursue flimmaking after finishing school.
"Film is really my goal," he said. "I would like to be a filmmaker and I don't really see myself doing anything else."
