Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie's Lachlan Reck awarded high honour at Far South Film Festival 2023

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 9 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie filmmaker Lachlan Reck recently won a prestigious award at the Far South Film Festival. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Port Macquarie filmmaker Lachlan Reck recently won a prestigious award at the Far South Film Festival. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

For 17-year-old Lachlan Reck, the world of cinema has always fascinated him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.