High temperatures and winds have resulted in multiple new fires across the Mid North Coast on Tuesday, September 5.
For the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas (LGAs) there were double the daily average of fires reported in recent weeks.
Lower North Coast Rural Fire Service (RFS) Superintendent Liz Ferris, said forecast high temperatures, high winds and a relative drop in humidity meant a High Fire Danger rating was in place for those LGAs.
A High Fire Danger rating was also in place for the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA.
Under the RFS's new rating system, residents were advised to "be ready to act". Fire permits were also suspended for all three regions.
Among the new "ignitions" were fires at Euroka Road South Kempsey, and several at Collombatti, close to the highway.
"We are looking at a number of careless fires," Supt Ferris said.
The Collombatti fire was controlled by ground and aerial crews.
Three firefighting choppers are currently based at Kempsey Airport as a result of the region being under a "Section 44". This gives local RFS crews access to more resources.
Parts of Kempsey reached 31 degrees, while just over 30 degrees was recorded at Port Macquarie Airport at midday.
Wednesday, September 6, is expected to be milder.
Supt Ferris said the fire rating will return to Moderate, however temperatures are expected to climb again on Thursday and Friday.
"There's a chance we could return to a High Fire Danger rating."
Since August 23, the RFS and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have been investigating 23 grass fires and bushfires.
Of these, 12-14 are believed to be suspicious. The remainder are likely the result of escaped burns.
"People need to be more aware of the permit conditions.
"The key message is to be aware of the wind conditions and to check the Rural Fire Service website."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.