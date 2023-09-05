It was the battle of the magpies at Coffs Stadium on the weekend as Port Macquarie and Byron Bay faced off in the AFL North Coast Grand Final.
The Byron Bay Magpies started the match strong with four goals scored in the first quarter but the Port Macquarie team put up a strong defence through out the match
"I think it was a really great game to watch regardless of the fact that Byron took quite a strong start," said Port Macquarie Magpies president Carissa Embling.
"The senior boys put up quite a fight.
"It was a very defensive game"
Port player Tom Dickson kicked the most goals for the team with coach Kye Taylor covering the field.
But despite a strong defence and close number of points secured, it was Byron Bay that soared with a 14.12 (96) to 5.9 (39) victory.
Embling said the team has a mixture of emotions to the final results.
"Obviously making it to the Grand Final is absolutely amazing for the boys especially two years in a row," she said.
"I think [the players] have got a lot of respect for the Byron team.
"They really pushed the boys to up the ante on the field."
Byron Bay team has been one of the top performing teams this season with only three more wins than Port Macquarie over the fifteen game season.
"It's really disappointing to lose but very motivating for next year to up their game and come back strong," Embling said.
With the AFL North Coast season coming to an end, the Port Macquarie Magpies are in for a well deserved break.
Embling said the team will be coming together and putting it in play.
"[We will be] starting to strategise again for next year, locking in our coaches [and] recruitment," she said.
"And just maintaining the standard of football that we've maintained this year and continuing with a good integrity in the club."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.