Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Meet the Locals

Meet the locals: Jess Davidson on choosing to settle in Port Macquarie

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
September 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Hoffman and Jess Davidson with their son Obi on the steps of Roto House. Picture by Brad Collins.
Andy Hoffman and Jess Davidson with their son Obi on the steps of Roto House. Picture by Brad Collins.

Jess Davidson spent years travelling and working in Australia but says she doesn't miss the nomadic lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.