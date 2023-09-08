Jess Davidson spent years travelling and working in Australia but says she doesn't miss the nomadic lifestyle.
"I thought I would miss it more.
"I thought we'd get here and then we'd get itchy feet pretty quick.
"[However] it's nice to hang up your hat and be part of a community."
Jess moved to Port Macquarie in April, 2019 with her partner Andy.
Since then they've established a coffee and food business, welcomed their son into the world and made strong connections within the community.
"I'm really loving being grounded for the first time in my life," Jess said.
The couple are originally from Melbourne, where Andy worked as a window cleaner on high rise buildings and Jess worked in the hospitality industry.
They loved to escape from the city on weekends in their 1982 yellow Toyota Hiace campervan.
"We would try and get out of the city as much as we could to explore and do things that we loved in nature," Jess said.
"That passion led us to seeking out more of that lifestyle."
Jess also spent seven years travelling and working within Australia prior to meeting Andy.
The couple decided they would combine their passion for travel, while also making an income.
A travelling coffee van was born out of that the concept.
"We had the idea of taking really good Melbourne coffee to parts of Australia," Jess said.
Jess and Andy spent about a year to plan and save funds for their trip.
They planned their travel by taking into consideration tourist seasons or major events.
In 2018 they came to Port Macquarie and set up their coffee van at a pop up location on the breakwall near the caravan park.
"In that 12 day stint we got to meet the locals and be a tourist in this town," Jess said.
Jess and Andy fell in love with the climate, the coastal lifestyle and the town's proximity to the hinterland.
"We'd just chased the sun for two years and we weren't ready to go back to a Melbourne winter," she said.
Jess said they were also at a stage in their relationship where they wanted to start a family, and were drawn to the services and facilities available.
They set up a permanent location for their van (Round & Round) at Roto House in late 2019 but have since moved into a more permanent business location (Home at Roto House).
Jess and Andy welcomed their son Obi into the world in January.
Jess said it's tough juggling a business while being a mother, but she's lucky to have a strong village.
"My whole family has relocated to be here," she said.
"My partner Andy is amazing, he's a stay at home dad who works from home."
Jess said Obi has a calm temperament and his name means the heart of the family.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.