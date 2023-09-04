Wauchope's Win Secombe returned as auxiliary president for seventh term

Wauchope Hospital volunteers have launched into the new financial year on the back of an extraordinarily successful 2022-23.
The United Hospital Auxiliary volunteers held their annual general meeting (AGM) in August, where they returned Win Secombe as president for a seventh term.
Ms Secombe reflected on a year of hard work that included more than 15,030 volunteer hours in support of Wauchope District Memorial Hospital.
Proceeds from the branch's monthly IGA stalls helped fund $8889 in donated hospital equipment and patient support items, including patient care packages, a shade sail in the hospital's sensory garden and an office desk for the operating theatre.
The volunteers also received state grants for five new marquees for their monthly stalls.
The president also thanked Wauchope RSL Club for its support throughout the year; Wauchope Country Club; volunteer Barry Peters, for revenue from bottle collections; the branch's auditor Paul Murphy; and, the broader community for its support of UHA fundraisers.
"I feel we have had a successful year and we now have the funds to assist with furniture for the new relatives' room attached to the Palliative Care Unit," Ms Secombe said.
Acting Nurse Unit Manager Sarah Martin thanked the volunteers for their hard work in support of patients and their families.
"It's been an incredible effort, and one that is truly appreciated by staff and patients," she said.
Executive committee members elected alongside Ms Secombe included vice-president Barry Peters, secretary Carole Peters, treasurer Margaret Mostyn, Judy Allen as Event Organiser and Publicity Liz McKellar.
Anyone wanting to join the group can email: Sharon.Fuller1@health.nsw.gov.au.
