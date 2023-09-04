For Rachel Rhodes, having a place to sit and reflect on the memories of her son's life is an emotional experience.
Rachel's 14-year-old son Bronson was swimming with two friends at Flynns Beach in 2017 when conditions changed suddenly and he was lost in the surf.
While his two friends were rescued, Bronson could not be recovered despite an exhaustive search mission.
"Bronson and his two mates were swimming between the flags and then he was lost forever," Rachel said. "His body was never retrieved."
The memories of loved ones who have sadly died at sea will now be honoured at Town Beach with the installation of the Heard at Sea sculpture.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC), in collaboration with community members and supported by Marine Rescue, unveiled the sculpture which will serve as a permanent mark of respect on September 4.
The sculpture mimics the shape of a locally sourced shell and provides a place for people to sit and reflect on their lost loved ones while looking out to sea.
Rachel's poetry is inscribed on the bench, to serve as a reminder of her son Bronson.
"I don't have a grave for Bronson and I don't have that memorial site, so this is really special to have this place where I can go and reflect on the good times we had together," she said.
"Everyone who has lost someone at sea now has somewhere to come and remember that person and it's quite amazing."
Mayor Peta Pinson joined Cave Urban artists Juan Pablo Pinto and Lachlan Brown at the official unveiling.
Mr Brown said it has been an honour to work on the project.
"We felt the gravity of the project and we took it to heart," he said.
"We wanted to make something that was a place to reflect, but also something that was beautiful."
The sculpture includes timber seating and stainless steel fins to allow a semi-transparent view through the artwork. It also features inspirational quotes and lines of poetry.
Cr Pinson said the Heard at Sea sculpture was close to the hearts of many residents.
"It's a very emotional day for us all," she said. "This sculpture means so much to people in our community.
"I am so grateful to see this sculpture now in place, following what has been a thorough and thoughtful consultation process with many local residents who had been advocating for a place to visit, grieve and connect with lost loved ones."
PMHC received over 30 submissions in response to a call out made to design the sculpture. With the winning submission creating a piece was based on a sea shell submitted by a local resident as part of the creative process.
Port Macquarie Marine Rescue unit commander Greg Davies said the unit has been emotionally involved in the project.
"I'm proud of our unit and for supporting and putting money behind this project," he said.
