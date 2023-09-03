Maintenance work will be carried out on the Oxley Highway at Sancrox on Tuesday, September 5.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is advising motorists to be aware of the changed traffic conditions.
The work is scheduled to be carried out from 6pm Tuesday, September 5, to 3am Wednesday, September 6.
It is only expected to take the one night, weather permitting.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists during work hours.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
They are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
