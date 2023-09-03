Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Overnight road maintenance planned for Oxley Highway at Sancrox

By Staff Reporters
September 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of the roadworks. Picture supplied by TfNSW
The location of the roadworks. Picture supplied by TfNSW

Maintenance work will be carried out on the Oxley Highway at Sancrox on Tuesday, September 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.