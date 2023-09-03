Father's Day was no doubt a mix of sore bodies and sore heads for some in the Wauchope Thunder Rugby Club.
The new Lower North Coast champions will be long celebrating their 29-7 victory over the Manning River Ratz at Taree Rugby Park on Saturday, September 2.
It wasn't to be though for the Port Macquarie Magpies.
Their North Coast AFL title defence was routed by the Byron Bay Magpies in Coffs Harbour.
We'll have a full wrap of these games plus the latest from the Football Mid North Coast finals from Monday, September 4.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.