A CONTENIOUS sin binning of Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys proved pivotal in Port Macquarie's 24-10 win over the Pirates in the Group Three Rugby League major semi-final at Old Bar,
The Sharks were clinging to a 12-10 with 15 minutes left when referee Rickey McFarlane hunted Worboys for a professional foul just after he had produced a try saving tackle. While Worboys was in the confessional the Sharks ran in two tries to take a stranglehold on the match. Worboys was Old Bar's best on the day and the Sharks cashed in on his absence.
Old Bar will now have to beat Macleay Valley next Sunday at Old Bar to earn another crack at the Sharks. The Mustangs upset Port City 23-22 in the minor semi at Port on Saturday.
The major semi final was an arm wrestle from the kickoff and was dominated by bruising defence from both sides. Old Bar had the use of a handy breeze in the first half and pounded the Port line for the opening 25 minutes. However, the Sharks were equal to the task.
"We've been building for this for a couple of weeks,'' Port coach Matt Hogan said.
"We've been defending well all year, but we haven't completed sets. But it was a good effort today - beating Old Bar at Old Bar is massive.''
Hogan agreed his side has timed the run perfectly, with upset wins over Port City and now Old Bar.
"You don't win comps in June,'' he said.
"All tribute to these fellas. For the first 20 minutes we defended hard. But I wanted the wind in our face because I knew we were fitter.''
Elusive halfback Mitch Wilbow didn't play against the Pirates in the competition rounds and he made an enormous difference in the major semi.
"(Second rower) Kobi Smith also didn't play against Old Bar earlier this year and he was great today,'' Hogan added.
"Mitch Smith and Lee Price, our two front rowers and our hooker (Mitch Squire), were huge as well.
"Mitch came to town and rocked up at the opposition. Then he came across to me so that was a massive win.''
Squire was the best player on the field. He set up the second try of the game for five-eighth Kieran Gallagher when he made a break from dummy half, then wrapped up the win when he split the Old Bar defence, again from dummy half and raced 30 metres top cross with a touch over four minutes on the clock.
The conversion from the reliable Corey Lewis stretched Port;'s lead to 18-10 and they weren't going to lose from there. A late try to Savani Ratu sealed the deal.
Port's defence largely shut down the Old Bar attack and the Pirates hardly made a clean break. The Sharks, with Wilbow in menacing touch, always looked the more likely to score. Wilbow posted the opening try with a smart individual effort after the Sharks had absorbed great pressure for the opening 20 minutes.
Old Bar didn't play badly and their defence for most of the match, was solid. But they were bustled into error in attack and lacked fluidity. However, they fought back from a 12-0 deficit to trail 12-10 at the break. Worboys scored a smart individual try to open their account and Zac Butler was online with the conversion. Worboys then produced a perfectly weighted kick for John Stanley to gather and score their second just before the break. The conversion attempt sailed wide.
"We were on top early in the first half early and then we had a 10 minute lapse when they scored a couple of tries,'' Worboys said.
"But we asserted our authority to get back into the game. A bit of ill-discipline hurt us - I got 10 minutes in the bin and that didn't help.''
Worboys said the Pirates will now have to win the competition the hard way, first by accounting for the Mustangs next Sunday.
"We can go one or two ways here and I want a response from the boys. It's not over but we need a bit more hunger in the belly. It's disappointing, but not the end,'' he said.
"Port's a quality outfit, but we showed what we could do before halftime. We had points in us, but we took some poor options in attack and we were a bit flustered.
"There'll be no complacency next week when we play a confident Kempsey side.''
Port Macquarie 24 (M Wilbow, K Gallagher, M Squire, S Ratu tries, C Lewis 4 goals) defeated Old Bar 10 (J Worboys, J Stanley tries, Z Butler goal).
