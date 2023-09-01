Is it okay if I decide what happens to you?

Consider the question in the headline above, how would you respond?
YES or NO?
I don't know who you are, where you live, how you live or what you need, so I doubt you'd choose "yes". So, what if I were to turn the headline into the following statement:
"From now on, I decide what happens to you."
How would you respond then?
It would feel like someone you don't know has been made your Enduring Guardian.
You might even experience just a fraction of what the country's Indigenous population felt after that first day of European settlement.
Or how Aboriginal people felt after the drafting a century or so later of the Australian Constitution, which only recognised them in the context of making each state responsible for the laws governing their lives.
It's a simplistic analogy, but ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum on October 14, we all need to consider if we really have the right to stop First Nations peoples having a say in the social policies specifically relating to them and their communities.
Our parents did the right thing in the Referendum of 1967.
They ended all the different state-based laws and made the Commonwealth Parliament responsible for Indigenous issues. The vote also saw Aboriginal people added to the official population count. It did not strictly give them the vote, although it did pave the way for that to happen.
A whopping 91% of Australians voted YES to these changes. It was one of only eight of our 44 referendums to have passed.
And it was pre-social media.
What we are seeing ahead of next month's referendum is a disturbing disinformation campaign, driven by all those who benefit financially and politically from the clicks and shares on sensational, dissenting and anti-establishment posts.
Have we learned nothing from the Trump 2016 and Brexit clickbait campaigns spearheaded by eastern-European operatives? People make money from generating outrage, we know this.
We'll be fact-checking some clearly made-up claims in the weeks to come. And thanks to "Paddy" of Port Macquarie, we'll be looking closely at the information being shared by one of our elected representatives.
In fact, there are reports this week that Coalition MPs are using their taxpayer-funded expenses to boost ads on Facebook to specifically target Yes voters.
Of course they are. By nature of being called The Opposition, their brief is to oppose everything the government of the day supports.
I know my questions above are glossing over a complex issue, but they're not borne out of ignorance or naivety.
I've read the Australian Constitution and its subsequent amendments, including the controversial Section 51 previously known for containing the "race power".
I've also read the Uluru Statement from the Heart from which the Referendum was conceived.
I've read the government's Voice to Parliament guide and I've obviously read all the stories on ACMs Voice to Parliament page.
But that only makes me informed enough to vote Yes or No on behalf of me.
No-one should tell you what choice to make. But to make a choice based on someone's ranting and scaremongering on social media, makes a mockery of our democratic principles and our individual and collective intelligence.
And in case someone has been in your ear saying the Voice is all about money, or power, or anything else, here's the question.
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Could it be better worded? Probably. Is it tokenistic? I'll let Indigenous Australians decide. Could there have been between public communication and information sharing? Always.
But you can't move forward without that first step.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Port Macquarie News
*The Birpai people have been telling their stories for thousands of years. (Picture by Sue Stephenson)
