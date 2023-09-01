Port Macquarie News
Lighthouse Plaza evacuated following fire in Indian restaurant

By Mardi Borg and Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
Fire and Rescue responded to the call just before 1pm on Friday. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Shoppers were evacuated from the Lighthouse Plaza for around one hour on Friday (September 1) afternoon after a fire broke out in the Indian restaurant.

