Lighthouse Plaza evacuated following fire in Indian restaurant

Shoppers were evacuated from the Lighthouse Plaza for around one hour on Friday (September 1) afternoon after a fire broke out in the Indian restaurant.
Fire and Rescue Port Macquarie received the call to the incident at 12.50pm.
"Two fire trucks from Port Macquarie attended the scene," station commander Mick Medlin said. "On arrival they found that a fire had occurred in the Indian restaurant."
Commander Medlin said the fire was believed to have been caused by a cooking incident.
The fire was controlled by the automatic sprinkler system and caused smoke to spread throughout the shopping centre.
The shopping centre was evacuated and closed for around one hour while firefighters and centre staff ensured it was safe for the public to reenter the building.
"At this stage the shopping centre, excluding the restaurant that had the fire, has been reopened for the public. The fire was contained by the sprinkler system."
Commander Medlin said the shop suffered mainly water damage from the sprinkler system.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.