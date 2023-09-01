Port Macquarie News
Wauchope and Port Macquarie crews contain Herons Creek fire as danger period begins

By Sue Stephenson
Updated September 2 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 4:00am
Picture from Fire and Rescue NSW, Station 492, Wauchope
Picture from Fire and Rescue NSW, Station 492, Wauchope

Fire crews have contained a grass fire that sent plumes of black smoke rising over farmland and bush south of Wauchope.

