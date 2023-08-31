Conditions this week will be dependent on wind and sand movements.
Winds will be NE-NW Friday at 10 knots, changing to SW over the weekend.
With the NE winds comes the cold water so the water temp will be dipping to around 17 degrees.
Tides this week will be very high, around the 1.8-2.2M, with a low of 0.6-0.8M. Swell will be 1-1.2M over the weekend
By next week Wednesday and Thursday we will have a ground swell coming from the SE of 2.5-3M with 12-15 second wave intervals.
Lifesavers report a large rip at Townies near the swimming area on the run-out tide.
Flynns has been decimated with a lot of gutters and is also quite dangerous.
Bonny Hills and North Haven have great small waves and North Wall is pumping on the high tide.
Talking to the lifesavers down at Towns on Tuesday, all the vibes were around the one subject of what causes the waves.
The underlying ingredient is the sand.
Why? How? And why does this mean so much to the surfing conditions?
Let me fill you in a little because the sand is moved around by the tides, winds, and currents.
Winds - as the wind changes the sand build-up in that direction causing banks i.e., NE wind brings sand to the open beaches while S and E winds tend to make the sand swirl and gather around the headlands and points.
Tides - tides are like the surfers best friends, especially when we get king tides. With a small low tide this tends to gauge out the areas around the points and especially man-made structures like the breakwall, North Haven and the North Wall.
The ocean currents are continually changing and when the NE winds blow the cold currents, it shifts the sand closer to shore and helps cover up rocks that have appeared.
Also, other factors that will change with the currents are cyclones and deep depression systems around Antarctica.
Remember to respect the ocean and conditions. Especially the dolphins, sharks, and whales as we are playing in their home.
