What an end to a fantastic winter season of fishing and weather. Now that spring has sprung let's hope we see this great weather continue and the fish continue to fire.
Looking at the weekend forecast, Father's Day is the pick of days to head out for a fishing trip with dad.
In the Hastings River area, drummer season just keeps on rolling in with positive reports from most locations between the Lighthouse and Crescent Head. If you are not inclined to travel, Rocky's and Miners locally are both well worth prospecting. Cunjevoi remains the bait of choice, while large prawns and a simple bread bait have also proven effective.
Luderick numbers remain reasonable, with some solid fish being caught around Shelley's and Point Plomer on both cabbage and weed.
Tailor numbers remain reasonable with just the odd, nice fish about, while some big blue groper have been caught with the consistent flat seas to access the more exposed ledges.
A few school mulloway have also been around Point Plomer and Big Hill, with whole squid and lures both working well.
Local anglers report the inshore reefs were a bit quiet but the game fishing anglers reported a few striped marlin and tuna offshore. Hopefully the NSW Fisheries FADs will again be deployed soon.
In the Camden Haven River region for fishing on the beaches, the odd school ofsalmon are making an appearance with small metals proving irresistible to these hard fighting fish. A few tailor are also travelling with the salmon, although not in great numbers. Both North Haven Beach and Rainbow Beach are holding reasonable numbers of bream and a few whiting, while for mulloway enthusiasts, the better reports continue to come from the Lake Cathie area.
For the offshore angler's good numbers of snapper are on most reefs, with a mixture of plate sized fish as well as the odd much better model up to around seven kilos.
As usual, those throwing soft plastics, or anchoring and burling seem to consistently score the larger fish. Those who ventured out wider over the weekend for some deep drop fishing, scored some nice sized bar cod and kingfish.
In the Macleay River, bream numbers remain excellent with best reports coming from those fishing lures during the day, however now the full moon is behind us look for improved action on baits after dark.
On the mulloway front, the breakwalls are still producing a few nice fish after dark, with both lures, live mullet and whole squid working well.
Offshore, anglers heading out to those deeper reefs off South West Rocks have managed some great sized kingfish. The evening sessions have also produced fish, with those fishing on the inshore reefs catching decent sized snapper and tuskies.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.