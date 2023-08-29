Port Macquarie Police are investigating a "distressing" incident after a child suffered a needlestick injury in a public toilet over the weekend.
About 11.55am on Sunday, August 27, the eight-year-old boy received the needlestick injury to his hand while using the toilet at Wayne Richards Park on Koala Street.
Police have been told that the needle, still attached to a syringe, was rolled into the toilet tissue roll.
The eight-year-old boy was then taken to Port Macquarie Hospital for treatment.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District are now investigating the incident.
Mid North Coast Police Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell said police can't confirm at this stage whether the syringe being left in the public bathroom was a deliberate act.
"It's a distressing incident and these types of incidents shouldn't happen in our community," he said.
Chief Insp. Campbell described the incident as "very rare" and not "typical to this area".
"We do urge people to be careful when using public restrooms," he said.
The Wayne Richards Sporting Complex is managed by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. A spokesperson said council was informed of the "distressing" incident from a member of the community.
"Council received a distressing report from a community member that a used syringe had been discovered by a young boy in a concealed section of toilet paper at the Wayne Richards Sporting Facility," the spokesperson said.
"Council appreciates this is a difficult period for he and his family, and we sympathise with their situation.
"We maintain a high standard of cleaning at these facilities regularly during the week, and we ask our user groups to monitor them on the weekend."
There are currently no syringe disposal units located inside the public toilets at Wayne Richards Park.
Chief Insp. Campbell urged members of the public who do find uncapped syringes to contact the NSW Needle Clean Up Hotline on 1800 633 353.
"If children are using public restrooms, we encourage parents to accompany them as well," he said.
Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information regarding this incident.
"If people have seen anything suspicious around midday on Sunday (August 27) we are encouraging them to contact Crime Stoppers or Port Macquarie Police," Chief Insp. Campbell said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
