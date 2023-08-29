Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Police investigation launched after eight-year-old suffers needlestick injury in Port Macquarie public toilet

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Police are investigating a "distressing" incident after a child suffered a needlestick injury in a public toilet over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.