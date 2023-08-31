The structural steelwork is complete as the Port Macquarie PCYC building takes shape.
The roof and facade works will progress over the next few months, a NSW Department of Education spokesperson confirmed.
The shared use facility, on the grounds of Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus, will feature sports courts, gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms, youth hub, PCYC police office and administration and staff kitchen areas.
The joint model is a first for PCYC NSW and the Department of Education.
The Port Macquarie community has been without a PCYC for well over a decade. The closest PCYC centres are located at Kempsey and Taree.
The Port News contacted PCYC NSW for comment.
The development in Owen Street forms part of a broader upgrade project at Hastings Secondary College.
Work at the Port Macquarie and the Westport campuses is delivering facilities to meet students' needs.
Owen Street resident Sam Markwort said the PCYC will draw in the kids and the community.
"It's great for the school and it's great for the community," she said.
Ms Markwort said the street will be busier once the facility opens.
"It seems a bit sad having the PCYC building so tall ... it blocks the view a bit," she said.
Port Macquarie resident Dennis Woods also recognises the benefits that will flow from the PCYC.
"It's purpose-built and it's the community's now," he said.
Mr Woods said the builders were very mindful of the neighbours. He said people should be pleased with the new facilities on the way at the campus.
The Department of Education spokesperson said they were upgrading the Port Macquarie Campus of Hastings Secondary College to support students by providing state-of-the-art teaching facilities.
The spokesperson said construction was progressing well on the shared use multi-sports facility.
"We're also pleased to report that the new creative and performing arts building has seen significant progress," the spokesperson said.
Roofing and brickwork are complete and internal fit-outs and new landscaping at the front entry are underway.
It follows the completion of technological and applied studies facilities in late 2022.
The Port Macquarie Campus project also includes 14 new or upgraded flexible learning spaces, three supported learning areas, three lifts for increased accessibility and a redeveloped school entry.
The Department of Education spokesperson said the Westport Campus upgrade will enhance educational delivery, streamline and strengthen transition and pathway options for students and their community, and provide the latest modern, fit for purpose teaching facilities.
The new administration office and redevelopment of the school entry were completed in March 2023.
The works to convert the previous administration office into multi-purpose learning spaces are on track for completion by term four, 2023.
