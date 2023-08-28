The Port Macquarie Magpies returned from Coffs Harbour on a high after their senior men's team's victory over the Grafton Tigers in the preliminary final.
It means they'll be heading back to Coffs for the grand final on Saturday, September 2, against the Byron Bay Magpies.
While the Tigers gave them an early scare, Port's Magpies took out the preliminary match 65 - 38.
"Going into halftime we were up by five goals," coach Kye Taylor said.
"And we pretty much managed through from there."
Tom Dickson managed to score five goals within the first half of the match with midfielder Luke Hodonickzky winning the hard ball on the field.
"Luke was definitely outstanding on the day," Taylor said.
"He's just so explosive and really drives us forward all the time and works both ways."
Port Macquarie will be defending their 2022 title against a consistently strong northern side.
"We're all bloody excited to take them on," Taylor said.
"They've been the best side through the year
But he's feeling confident in his players - if they play to their strengths against Byron Bay.
"If we can stick to our game plan and play the footy we're capable of, there's no doubt we can win."
