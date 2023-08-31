Annie Georgeson is being remembered for her colourful, eccentric and larger than life spirit.
"There was never a dull moment," her son Tim Georgeson said.
The 88-year-old Camden Haven resident passed away on Monday, August 14 at Whiddon Laurieton.
Annie was renowned in the local, national and international artistic world for her textile creations.
She received numerous awards (including the 1981 Australian Design Award and Churchill Fellowship) acknowledging her talent.
Annie's work has been displayed at the Powerhouse Museum and further designs are set to be featured to preserve them for the future.
Tim and his siblings, Richard and Vanessa, grew up with their parents on the Northern Beaches of Sydney.
Mr Georgeson describes their upbringing as being a 'bohemian lifestyle' and one which was filled with creative connections in their community.
"It was full of designers, actors and architects," he said.
Annie owned a life size mannequin, called Imogen, who she would dress up in colourful clothes and drive around in her Volvo Station Wagon.
"She was quirky, eccentric and always full of colour," Mr Georgeson said.
Annie studied architectural drafting at Sydney Technical College and worked at the Florence Broadhurst Studio.
When asked what her greatest achievement would have been, Mr Georgeson said it would have been her relationship with partner and architect Ian Bailey.
The couple were inseparable, while being spiritually and soulfully connected on every level possible.
"They had an amazing love affair for over 30 years," Mr Georgeson said.
Annie's son Richard said he always joked they wore the same pair of shoes.
Annie and Ian went on to establish the textile design and manufacturing company, Serica Fabrics.
Annie's daughter Vanessa worked alongside the couple to print and design fabric for a number of clients, including Jenny Kee AO, a pioneering figure in fashion design.
Richard remembered their table where the fabric was initially printed, which was about four metres long and three metres wide. He said kilometres of fabric was printed at that table.
Annie was commissioned to design the carpets, rugs and furnishing textiles for His Majesty's Theatre and multiple hotels including new ANA Hotel, Sydney in 1992.
Annie and Ian moved from Sydney's Northern Beaches to live together on Ian's family property Homedale at Kew.
There were two heritage-listed chimneys from the 20th century on the former farm site.
Ian and Annie dreamed of turning the property into an ecologically sustainable village.
However, Mr Georgeson said unfortunately it never got off the ground, despite Annie and Ian's unwavering determination.
"People still talk about it..I've been getting a lot of beautiful messages from all over," he said.
Annie strove to achieve whatever she put her mind to.
"Her spirit and life force was unbreakable," Mr Georgeson said.
Ian died in 2013, after battling melanoma for 24 years.
When they first found out about the diagnosis, Annie researched and made alternative changes to their diet and lifestyle.
"My mum really coached him through it and stood by him all the way," Mr Georgeson said.
"A lot of people were amazed at how long he lived with that [diagnosis].
"..That's how determined and strong my mum is."
Annie has three biological children Tim, Richard and Vanessa, and three stepchildren Richard, Matthew and Jarmilla. She has nine grandchildren.
Annie's funeral is on Monday, September 4 at Kendall Cemetery.
Friends and family have been asked to dress loud, vibrant and bright in a nod to Annie's colourful flair.
