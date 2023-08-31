Port Macquarie News
Annie Georgeson obituary: tribute to a Camden Haven artist

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 10:00am
Annie Georgeson with her Volvo Station Wagon. Picture supplied by the Georgeson family.
Annie Georgeson is being remembered for her colourful, eccentric and larger than life spirit.

