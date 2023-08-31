Port Macquarie News
Wauchope RFS Captain Donna Anthony awarded the 2023 NSW Mid North Coast Volunteer of the Year

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
August 31 2023
Wauchope RFS Captain Donna Anthony has been named the 2023 NSW Mid North Coast Volunteer of the Year. Picture, supplied
Wauchope RFS Captain Donna Anthony has been named the 2023 NSW Mid North Coast Volunteer of the Year. Picture, supplied

Wauchope Rural Fire Service (RFS) Captain Donna Anthony has been named the 2023 NSW Mid North Coast Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support in protecting the community.

