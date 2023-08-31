Wauchope Rural Fire Service (RFS) Captain Donna Anthony has been named the 2023 NSW Mid North Coast Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support in protecting the community.
Donna has been the Captain of the Wauchope RFS Brigade for the past five years and a member of the RFS for 14 years.
"I was thrown in the deep end because I was nominated as Captain not long before the 2019 bushfires," she said.
"It was then one of our worst bushfire seasons we have seen."
Donna originally joined the Wauchope RFS after moving to the area from the Central Coast.
"I wasn't working at the time and wanted to meet people," she said.
The most rewarding part of being with the RFS for Donna is helping the community and training brigade members.
"Training members and making sure everyone has the best skills that they can have to do their job."
When organising an interview time for this story, we had to postpone because Donna was called to attend a fire at Kindee on Wednesday afternoon, August 30.
"It was a fire that needed to be contained to a property and we were just making sure it stayed where it was meant to be," she said.
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are one of the largest celebrations of volunteering across the country.
Donna said being named the NSW Mid North Coast Volunteer of the Year "blew her away".
"I was really proud and thankful to be nominated, but I was shocked to get the award," she said.
"I'm in awe of receiving it. I don't really want much fuss made about me."
2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Award recipients for the Mid North Coast region are:
Adult Volunteer of the Year - Donna Anthony from Wauchope
NSW RFS Wauchope Brigade Captain Donna Anthony goes above and beyond to ensure her community knows how to prepare for fire season.
This includes her leadership and support for brigade training, district training, and responding to events. Her community outreach teaches people how to prepare their properties, often getting the bridge to assist with burns.
She works with local schools taking trucks and firefighters to provide a fun interactive learning experience for the children.
Senior Volunteer of the Year - Geoffrey Bond from Port Macquarie
86-year-old Geoffrey Bond is a dedicated and passionate volunteer with Frontier Services.
He gives his time to help farming families in need in regional NSW and as far as Queensland with practical assistance and jobs around their properties.
His volunteering includes cleaning, painting, clearing/tidy up jobs, working with animals, gardening, and patching and repairing.
Volunteer Team of the Year - Kendall Community Op-Shop volunteers
The 85 volunteers at the Kendall Community Op-Shop give their time to keep the store running six days a week, with money raised going back into local community development grants.
Their retail volunteering has helped to raise more than $830,000 for the local community over the past decade, including support to help build the community pool and new cattle sheds at the showground.
Their volunteering has also supported local tennis, football and cricket clubs, schools, bike paths, craft and historical groups and recreational and environmental upgrades.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate said volunteers across our region continue to give their time and energy to help others.
"They help build healthy and well-connected communities across the region," she said.
"Their tireless work helps support people across health, education, sporting and community sectors. Our awards recognise their work and give us the chance to say thank you."
The awards are run by The Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of volunteers working across all sections of communities throughout the state.
ClubsNSW CEO Rebecca Riant congratulated the winners.
"ClubsNSW proudly supports the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, and we congratulate each one of the award winners and nominees for their dedication to their communities," she said.
"With more than 30,000 selfless individuals volunteering their time in clubs across NSW, we understand the incredible lengths that volunteers go to in order to support and strengthen their local communities.
"The volunteers honoured by these awards truly deserve the recognition they receive and continue to be an inspiration to us all."
Award recipients will now progress to the State Volunteer Awards on December 7 in Sydney.
