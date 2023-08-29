If you need to tap into aged care services but don't know where to start, a new group is just the ticket.
Hastings Macleay Ageing Connections has been tasked with supporting seniors to access essential services.
More than 20 representatives from aged care service groups and agencies, including Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, met on August 10 for the inaugural meeting of Hastings Macleay Ageing Connections.
The advocacy group brings together experts to work on education and awareness campaigns and events that support the inclusion of seniors and carers in community life.
The PMHCares program has triggered the group that will enable older adults to get the help they need through MyAgedCare packages, care finders, seniors rights advocacy, home care, health and wellness activities, and social and volunteer groups.
Seniors Rights Service Mid North Coast advocate Jill McDonnell is a member of Hastings Macleay Ageing Connections.
"One of the concerns we have is a lot of older people don't know the range of services we have in Port and Kempsey," Ms McDonnell said.
Hastings Macleay Ageing Connections hopes to raise awareness about the services on offer across the region.
The group will stage its first seniors' day at the Laurieton School of Arts Hall at the PMHCares event on Tuesday, September 5 from 11am to 1pm.
"Hopefully this is the starting point for some people in terms of learning what is available," Ms McDonnell said.
"Come along, learn about the services and find out what will suit your care needs or the care needs of someone in your family."
The group will also launch at the PMHCares event on September 5.
Hastings Macleay Ageing Connections will target seniors already in the aged care system, newly retired or transitioning older residents.
The group will support and advocate for seniors' needs and services. It will also provide a networking platform by bringing together providers and community organisations.
The opportunity to meet with the group will be available at the monthly PMHCares event with details on Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.