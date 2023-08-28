Emma Memma spreads joy to Port Macquarie children and parents

Children's television star Emma Memma (Emma Watkins) has attracted a crowd of fans while visiting the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
Emma was in Port Macquarie on Monday, August 28 ahead of her Twirly Tour show at the Glasshouse Theatre on Tuesday, September 12.
Four-year-old Henry Butturini got the opportunity to present Emma with a special drawing.
He said it was a picture of him and Emma underneath a rainbow.
Emma spoke individually to the children and got photos with them.
Port Macquarie mum Meera Grasso said her children Oliver (4) and Aria (2) are big fans.
Oliver was a dedicated follower of Emma when she starred in The Wiggles and is now watching her new show Emma Memma.
Meera is a teacher for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.
She said the show features Emma doing sign language, which is great for those children to see.
"She's an inspiration for a lot of kids and adults," she said.
Meera said she hopes other television shows can become more inclusive to reach a wider audience.
Emma said it was fantastic to visit the Koala Hospital and to witness firsthand all of the hard work that the volunteers do.
Koala Conservation Australia (Koala Hospital) chairperson Sue Ashton said it was great to see so many happy faces at the hospital.
She said the celebrity visit had attracted people to the hospital who had never visited before.
"[We] can share what we do everyday with the wider community," she said.
Emma Memma also visited the Port Macquarie Library for a special Storytime and book signing event.
