August 30, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Sharks book their spot in the Group 3 major semi-final, while the Port Macquarie Magpies qualify for the AFL North Coast grand final.
The Port Macquarie Sharks will face the Old Bar Pirates in the major semi-final after defeating arch rivals Port City Breakers on Sunday, August 27.
The Pirates finished minor premiers while the Sharks upset Port City 36-14 in the preliminary semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
While it's the first time the Sharks defeated Port City all year, coach Matt Hogan didn't see the result as an upset.
"I know a lot of people have called our win an "upset", but we definitely didn't see it that way," he said.
"I know we have lost to them twice, but at the end of the day I am confident in what they can bring to the game and I couldn't be any more pleased in how they played on the weekend."
The winner of the major semi-final earns a berth in the grand final to be played on Saturday, September 16 and will also host the game.
It's an incentive Hogan is more than happy to work with.
"It's our golden ticket," he said. "We're going to go down there and give it our absolute best, and I know Old Bar will be doling the some to try and host the grand final again.
"Old Bar are not minor premiers for the fun of it... they don't mess around, but we will go down there with our fingers cross that we can bring the grand final back home."
The Breakers will clash with Macleay Valley in the minor semi at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
Port City Breakers and Port Sharks will clash in the under 18 major semi. The Breakers defeated Macleay Valley 30-12 in the preliminary semi-final. Macleay will tackle Taree City in the minor semi after the Bulls downed Wauchope 10-2 in the elimination game at Kempsey.
Reserve grade on Sunday will an all-Port Macquarie game, with the Sharks to play the Breakers. The Sharks qualified by beating Macleay 18-16 in the preliminary game.
Macleay and Old Bar clash in the minor semi. The Pirated downed Taree City 22-16 in the elimination encounter.
Matches on Saturday start with league tag at 11.30, under 18s 12.35, reserve grade 1.50 and first grade at 3pm.
On Sunday it's an 11am kickoff for league tag, noon under 18s, 1.15 reserve grade and 2.30 first grade.
The Port Macquarie Magpies returned from Coffs Harbour on a high after their senior men's team's victory over the Grafton Tigers in the preliminary final.
It means they'll be heading back to Coffs for the grand final on Saturday, September 2, against the Byron Bay Magpies.
The Kendall Blues have taken out the Hastings League 2023 premiership after defeating the Beechwood Shamrocks 34-10.
The two teams battled it out in the grand final at the Kendall showground on Saturday, August 26, with Hastings League president Geoff Connor describing the game as a "genuine arm wrestle."
The Port Macquarie Pirates Club has capped off a magical season in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division competition, claiming two senior premierships on the one day.
The men's team delivered their best performance of the season when it mattered most after defeating minor premiers, Coffs Harbour Snappers, 24-17 to win the grand final.
The women's team didn't miss a beat in their grand final against Grafton Redmen, ending their dominant season with a gutsy 26-15 victory
The Port Macquarie Saints came away with a dominant 4-1 win over the Macleay Valley Rangers, while the Camden Haven Redbacks defeated the Kempsey Saints.
Port United, who had the bye, will now face the Macleay Valley Rangers. The Port Saints will take on Camden Haven.
