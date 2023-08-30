Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Sharks make major semi-final, Magpies qualify for grand final; August 26-27

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 30 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:00pm
August 30, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Sharks book their spot in the Group 3 major semi-final, while the Port Macquarie Magpies qualify for the AFL North Coast grand final.

