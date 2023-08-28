Port Macquarie News
Court dismisses sexual touching charges against Lake Cathie massage therapist

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
August 28 2023 - 4:40pm
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file
A magistrate has dismissed the case against a Lake Cathie massage therapist who had been charged with allegedly sexually touching a female patient without consent.

