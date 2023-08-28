A magistrate has dismissed the case against a Lake Cathie massage therapist who had been charged with allegedly sexually touching a female patient without consent.
Mark John De Bono, 63, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday, August 28.
Mr De Bono was charged with two counts of sexually touching another person without consent after a 36-year-old female patient attended his massage studio for an appointment on October 21, 2022.
The woman alleged that Mr De Bono cupped her breast and kissed her pubic bone during the massage, which led her to stop the treatment and leave.
Magistrate Darcy, when looking at the evidence she heard during the hearing, said she had to decide whether the prosecution proved Mr De Bono "intentionally touched the patient", whether the alleged incident was "sexual" in nature and if the accused knew the woman did not consent.
The court heard that the complainant had visited the massage studio on three previous occasions and that "nothing out of the ordinary" had occurred during these appointments.
The complainant said she visited the massage studio about 5.30pm on October 21 last year, before informing Mr De Bono what areas she needed work on, including "opening up her chest" as she had recently had COVID-19.
The complainant alleged Mr De Bono removed her underwear while she was lying on her back before kissing her pelvic area.
The complainant said she then stopped the treatment and left the massage studio without paying.
The court heard the complainant then spoke with her partner and mother-in-law over the phone and told them of the alleged incident.
The alleged incident was then reported to the police by a family friend.
In a "lengthy interview" with police, the court heard Mr De Bono denied the allegations and maintained his innocence.
Magistrate Darcy said his responses were "plausible and believable".
She said she had to decide whether the evidence presented during the hearing proved Mr De Bono was guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
She said in this case she needed to "assess the reliability and credibility of the complainant" and noted no witnesses were present during the alleged incident.
She also noted Mr De Bono's responses during the police interview "did not falter" and that he "did not embellish or make up things when he couldn't remember".
However, Magistrate Darcy also said the complainant made an "immediate complaint" by telling her partner and mother-in-law who described her as "upset and distraught".
Magistrate Darcy said there were "concerns" raised during the cross examination of the complainant in regards to how the alleged sexual touching took place.
Magistrate Darcy said the concerns raised over the lack of credibility and reliability of the evidence meant she could not "accept the complainant's evidence beyond reasonable doubt".
Both charges against Mr De Bono have been dismissed.
