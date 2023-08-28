The Port Macquarie Pirates Club has capped off a magical season in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division competition, claiming two senior premierships on the one day.
The men's team delivered their best performance of the season when it mattered most after defeating minor premiers, Coffs Harbour Snappers, 24-17 to win the grand final.
The victory ended the club's premiership drought that stretched back to 2013.
The Pirates went heartbreakingly close to ending the decade-long drought last year when when arch-rivals Hastings Valley Vikings stole victory after the siren. However, this year allowed them the chance to make amends.
Port Macquarie Pirates coach Cameron Gray said the day was full of emotions as he reflected on the last two years.
"It was surreal, it was relief, it was elation and it was satisfaction," he said. "I think the overriding emotion was how surreal the day was for the club... two years worth of hard work had gone into that moment."
Gray said the grand final consisted of a dominant performance by the Pirates, who claimed two tries at the hands of Jamieson Williams and Kaes Besseling, and four penalty goals off the boot of Sam Begbie.
"I thought we were dominant for the majority of the game to be blunt," he said. "I thought the seven-point scoreline flattered Coffs Harbour to be honest.
"We were in the grind for the entire game and that helped us get over the line."
Gray said the secret to their grand final victory was their preparation leading up to the game.
"I thought we ran last week really professionally," he said. "We didn't touch the ball on Tuesday during our training session. Instead, we did ice baths, we stretched and we had fun.
"I could see that the men were keen to play and they were fresh, and that overflowed into our performance on Saturday. I wasn't surprised that we played really well."
A standout performance during the game was Jamieson Williams who was named player of the match.
"I thought he was the difference on the day," Gray said. "He was bursting through forwards, and I wasn't surprised that he delivered.
"His confidence was at an all time high on Saturday and that was reflected on the field."
The women's team didn't miss a beat in their grand final against Grafton Redmen, ending their dominant season with a gutsy 26-15 victory
The minor premiers came into the game undefeated all season, but they didn't have it easy in the final against a resolute Grafton side.
After trooping off at halftime up 26-5, Grafton rose to the challenge in the second half to narrow the margin and give the Pirates a run for their money.
Coach Stefan Everingham said defence paved the way for the team's win in the end.
"We had a really fantastic first half and thankfully we racked up enough points to get us over the line in the end," he said.
"We had a snowball of penalties in the second half, and we couldn't get ourselves out of trouble.
"It was a testament to how the girls defended their line for basically the whole 20 minutes... that's really what gave us the win in the end."
Everingham said Chanel Glasson, who was named player of the match, had a blinder on the weekend.
"The way she tackles, you have to see it to believe it," he said. "She is still only young and has the world at her feet in the rugby arena."
Everingham said the victory capped off an "incredible" season.
"We have had such a successful season, and I think it was a big relief to be able to receive the ultimate reward for all the hard work we put into this season," he said.
"On the day, we had some injuries and we were limited with interchanges. Not everyone who played this season was able to play in the grand final, but they all certainly contributed to our success throughout the year.
"The grand final win was for all the girls who helped out throughout the year."
