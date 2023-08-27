Tacking Point Surf Lifesaving Club has come away with two wins from the annual Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence on August 26.
Surf life savers swapped the sandy feet and wet swimmers for high heels and formal suits for the night in Sydney, celebrating the hundreds of life savers across the state who keep us safe at the beach.
Sandra Slattery from Tacking Point Surf Life saving Club won the Administrator of the Year award, and the club was awarded the Community Education Program of the Year for its Dippers Program.
"It's always nice to be nominated for an award, however as any volunteer knows, there is always more than one person behind various initiatives," Ms Slattery said,
"I would like to thank the Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast Branch and my club, Tacking Point, for their ongoing support, as it sure is a team effort."
Ms Slattery is the club's director of finance; training officer; trainee assessor; official; a member of the building committee; oversees the running of the club's bar; is the Dipper Program coordinator; grant writer and assists with social media posts.
At a branch level, she is the Director of Surf Sports and a member of the NSW Surf Sports Standing Committee.
The Autism Swim Dippers Program is a free and modified nippers and surf education program for anyone who has specific learning needs and needs a little extra support around the water.
Children on the autism spectrum in particular, are 160 times more likely to drown than their peers.
Opportunities like Dippers are essential for not only teaching vital skills to those who need it most, however more importantly, facilitate inclusion.
The program is also run at Coogee, Bronte and Bondi, with an extensive waitlist at all locations.
Tacking Point is the only regional club that supports the program.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast President Rod McDonagh said he is proud of the members who continue to shine each year.
"The calibre of members' capabilities is continually increasing with each season," he said.
"The number of hours that these members put into volunteering for their club each season is phenomenal."
