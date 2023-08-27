Port Macquarie News
Tacking Point Surf Lifesaving Club recognised at Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence

By Staff Reporters
August 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Tacking Point Surf Lifesaving award recipients Sandra Slattery and the Dippers Program. Pictures, supplied
Tacking Point Surf Lifesaving Club have come away with two wins from the annual Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence on August 26.

