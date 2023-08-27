Tacking Point Surf Lifesaving Club have come away with two wins from the annual Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence on August 26.
Surf Lifesavers swapped the sandy feet and wet swimmers for high heels and formal suits for the night in Sydney celebrating the work hundreds of lifesavers across the state do to keep us safe at the beach.
Sandra Slattery from Tacking Point Surf Life saving Club won the Administrator of the year and the club were awarded the Community Education Program of the Year for their Dippers Program.
Ms Slattery's volunteer work is "something to be acknowledged".
Her passion for surf lifesaving is "infectious" and she always gives her time willingly.
"It's always nice to be nominated for an award, however as any volunteer knows, there is always more than one person behind various initiatives," she said.
"I would like to thank the Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast Branch and my club, Tacking Point for their ongoing support, as it sure is a team effort."
Ms Slattery has completed 54 hours with the club. She is the clubs director of finance, training officer, trainee assessor, official, a member of the Building Committee, oversees the running of the club's bar, Dipper Program coordinator, grant writer and assists with social media posts. At a branch level she is the Director of Surf Sports and a member of the NSW Surf Sports Standing Committee.
The Autism Swim Dippers Program is a free and modified nippers and surf education program for anyone who has specific learning needs and needs a little extra support around the water.
Children on the autism spectrum in particular, are 160 times more likely to drown than their peers. Opportunities like Dippers are essential for not only teaching vital skills to those who need it most, however most importantly, facilitate inclusion.
The program was currently run at Coogee, Bronte and Bondi, with an extensive waitlist at all locations.
Autism Swim contacted Tacking Point to see if there was a possibility that the club could host the 2023 Dipper Program and after consulting with Autism Swim, it was put to the Board of Management and it was agreed Tacking Point Surf Club would support the program.
Tacking Point is the only regional club that supports the program.
One of the parents said their child loves attending the Dipper Program.
"Raylan loves it so much and this morning I was looking just how many volunteers all came together to make this happen for our kids," they said. "Thank you so much to everyone involved and it shows just how much a community can come together to help out a good cause."
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast President Rod McDonagh said he is proud of the members who continue to shine each year.
"The calibre of members' capabilities is continually increasing with each season," he said. "The number of hours that these members put into volunteering for their club each season is phenomenal."
