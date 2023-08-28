Port Macquarie News
Kendall Blues defeat the Beechwood Shamrocks in Hastings League grand final

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
The Kendall Blues have taken out the Hastings League 2023 premiership after defeating the Beechwood Shamrocks 34-10.

