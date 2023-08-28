The Kendall Blues have taken out the Hastings League 2023 premiership after defeating the Beechwood Shamrocks 34-10.
The two teams battled it out in the grand final at the Kendall showground on Saturday, August 26, with Hastings League president Geoff Connor describing the game as a "genuine arm wrestle."
The Shamrocks took the lead and were the first to score, with a successful conversion early in the game.
Luke White proved to be "too slippery" for Beechwood and crossed the line not long after. A successful conversion by Alex Pearce evened the score six all.
A try by Taylor Eggins saw the Blues take the lead 10-6 before the Shamrocks crossed the line a second time and rounded out the score to 10 all before halftime.
The Blues then dominated the second half of the game with Kane Cafe, Taylor Eggins and Luke White all crossing the line, with three successful conversions by Alex Pearce.
A try by Kade Rousell and another successful conversion by Alex Pearce sealed the deal, with the Blues bringing home the win 34-10.
Mr Connor said Saturday "went off without a hitch".
"There was a huge crowd," he said. "We had a goal kicking competition, kids and ladies events and then we had the big Kendall versus Beechwood.
"The game was a genuine arm wrestle. Midway through the second 40, the Blues kicked into gear and secured the win."
Mr Connor praised all of the teams throughout the competition this year.
"The semi-finals series went really well this year," he said. "Very happy with how the season went."
Hastings League season notable achievements:
