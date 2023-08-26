Motorists can expect changed traffic conditions at the Pacific and Oxley highways interchange west of Port Macquarie for a week from Sunday, August 27.
The changes will be overnight and are to allow Transport for NSW to carry out essential maintenance.
The work will include vegetation removal and bridge repairs.
There will also be geotechnical, survey and utility investigations undertaken to help with future transport planning.
The work will be carried out over a week; from 7.30pm on the Sunday to Saturday September 2 - weather permitting.
Traffic along the Pacific and Oxley highways as well as the on and off ramps will be impacted by the work.
Lane and shoulder closures along the highways, lane closures on the entry/exit ramps, traffic control, electronic message boards and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app or visit livetraffic.com.
