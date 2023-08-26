Port Macquarie News
Roads

Traffic alert for overnight work at Port Macquarie's highway interchange

By Staff Reporters
August 27 2023 - 4:00am
Overnight work will begin at the Port Macquarie interchange from Sunday, August 27. Screenshot from Google Maps
Motorists can expect changed traffic conditions at the Pacific and Oxley highways interchange west of Port Macquarie for a week from Sunday, August 27.

