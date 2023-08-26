Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Macleay hold off late rally from Wingham to win Group 3 elimination semi-final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 26 2023 - 10:48pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley defeated Wingham 30-22 in the Group 3 elimination semi-final at Kempseuy
Macleay Valley defeated Wingham 30-22 in the Group 3 elimination semi-final at Kempseuy

MACLEAY Valley Mustangs moved into the second week of the Group Three Rugby League semi-final series with a solid 32-22 win over Wingham in the elimination semi-final played at Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.