However, defensive lapses and errors crept into their game and the Tigers narrowed the gap to 26-22 with 10 minutes remaining. With three on the clock hard working lock Ethan Thompson managed a one-on-one steal from Wingham centre Tim Bridge and crashed over under the posts for winger Dean Jones to add the extras. However, that wasn't the end of the drama. With time just about up there was a minor altercation and referee Landon Blissett dismissed Macleay interchange forward Villanelle Tobesewa, charged with a cannonball tackle.