Toby Begg's family thanks community after Port Macquarie shark attack; clarifies injuries

Updated August 27 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
Toby Begg was flown to John Hunter Hospital where he is now facing further surgeries. (AAP image)
Sunday, August 27, 2023: Port Macquarie shark attack victim Toby Begg is now in a serious but stable condition, Hunter New England Health confirmed to the Port News on Sunday.

