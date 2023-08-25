Toby Begg spent 30 seconds fighting a four-metre-long great white shark off Lighthouse Beach, but the battle to recover from his horrific leg and foot injuries has only just begun.
Toby's partner of 20 years, Tracy Lenihan, is by his bedside in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, where he was flown after undergoing emergency surgery at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Mr Begg is a self-employed Port Macquarie builder. He and Tracy have two children together.
He was surfing off Watonga Rocks just before 10am on Friday, August 25, when he was attacked.
He lost his right foot and suffered serious injuries to his left leg.
Somehow he managed to swim back to shore where other surfers, including an off-duty emergency doctor, tried to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.
Family members have described his injuries as "extremely serious and life changing".
They have started a community fundraising page in anticipation of the long road to recovery ahead.
"He is a skilled builder, runs a business and is the family bread winner," brother-in-law Chris Lenihan said.
"It is very early stages and the full extent of his injuries are being uncovered, however he will require many surgeries and has years of rehabilitation ahead of him."
Surfers meanwhile were back at Lighthouse Beach early on Saturday morning, August 26, just before it was due to be re-opened.
Mid North Coast Lifeguard Coordinator James Turnham said "no swimming" signs were expected to be removed at 10.30am Saturday - 24 hours after the attack - pending a surveillance all-clear.
"If there happens to be sharks in the area, we will do social media posts to advise of an extended beach closure," he said.
"If people decide to ignore the beach closure warnings and signage, then they are doing so at their own risk."
