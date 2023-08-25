Three great white sharks were caught on SMART drumlines off Port Macquarie the day before a surfer was attacked at Lighthouse Beach.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said two were caught off North Shore Beach on Thursday, August 24, and one was caught off Lighthouse Beach .
A fourth great white was detected that same day by the Port Macquarie tagged shark listening station.
The 44-year-old surfer from Port Macquarie was attacked near Watonga Rocks just before 10am Friday, August 25.
The DPI's biologists assessed photos of the man's surfboard and determined that a White Shark (also known as a great white) was responsible.
They believe it was between 3.8m - 4.2m.
Surf Life Saving NSW deployed a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in the area but the shark was not spotted.
Lighthouse Beach is one of four SMART drumline locations in Port Macquarie. The DPI said they were set that morning, as is normal practice.
Shortly after the surfer was attacked, a Bronze Whaler was caught on the SMART drumline at Lighthouse Beach.
The NSW Government has committed $21.4m to its current shark mitigation program.
The program is the largest and most comprehensive in the world and includes:
Beachgoers are advised to download the SharkSmart app for the latest information.
