Four great white sharks caught or detected off Port Macquarie day before attack

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
August 26 2023 - 4:00am
A SMART drumline. Image from sharksmart.nsw.gov.au
Three great white sharks were caught on SMART drumlines off Port Macquarie the day before a surfer was attacked at Lighthouse Beach.

