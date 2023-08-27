Keeping important lifesaving skills up to date has been made easier at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
The donation of a Paediatric Rescui Junior mannequin will ensure hospital staff's critical CPR skills will continue to save lives in an emergency.
The hospital's paediatric team requires the mannequin for simulation training to assist in educating staff.
The Humpty Dumpty Foundation and the Independent Grocers of Australia (IGA) joined forces to purchase and donate the mannequin valued at $9370 to the hospital.
Port Macquarie Base Hospital Nurse Unit Manager Darlene Malineack said it will be a boost for staff across the hospital.
"It's an educational dummy and will be used to up-skill resuscitation skills in our junior and newer staff," she said.
"It will be used all over the hospital in ED, ICU and the children's ward."
The mannequin will also be used during Mid North Coast Local Health District training days.
"It's electronic and records how effective the CPR is and will increase the skills of the staff, which is something that is really important," Ms Malineack said.
Being a regional hospital, Port Macquarie Base Hospital has many junior and new non-paediatric trained staff.
Humpty Dumpty Foundation CEO and Managing Director Claire Reaney said the donation demonstrates "their real and tangible commitment" to communities.
"The Humpty Dumpty Foundation's mission has always been to ensure every Australian child has access to the healthcare they need, no matter where they live and it is because of donors like IGA that we can continue to ensure the best possible health outcomes for Australian children," she said.
